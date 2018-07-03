Watch a crash course in distortion courtesy of Not Waving, Boiler Room and Genelec

The Science of Sound film project is a collaboration between Boiler Room and Genelec to celebrate the Finnish loudspeaker manufacturer’s 40th birthday.

The series of 16mm shorts explores essential production techniques, while debuting new music by Senni, Barbieri and Not Waving. Inspired by warped cult cinema and experimental motion graphics, each piece intends to be a disruptive reimagining of the archetypal production tutorial.

In this third video installment we get a crash course in distortion, courtesy of Not Waving , his Eurorack-centric setup, an owl and some rotting food.

The 40th year celebrations will also take in a series of events and community projects culminating with another film called Monitoring 101: a video guide to studio monitoring loudspeakers created in conjunction with Genelec’s audio engineering team. The collaboration will also be celebrated with a limited edition run of bespoke Genelec x Boiler Room 8020D monitors, which will be released in small quantities and made available to the public this summer.

About Boiler Room



“Boiler Room is an independent music platform and cultural curator, connecting club culture to the wider world, on screen and IRL though parties, film and video. Founded in 2010, Boiler Room started with a webcam taped to a wall, broadcasting from a warehouse in London, opening a keyhole to the city’s underground. DIY at its finest; raw, uncut, homemade. Since then we’ve built a unique archive; featuring over 4,000 performances, by more than 5,000 artists, spanning 150 cities, enabling everyone regardless of where they live to enjoy the freedom it stands for.”



About Genelec



“Since 1978 Genelec has developed high quality studio monitors and active speaker systems. Over the years and based on customer requirements, the Genelec R&D team’s technical ambition has led to numerous innovative technologies and revolutionary designs which have refined every product to set a benchmark in the industry. Four decades later, Genelec monitoring products remain true to the original philosophy, offering reliability, neutral sound reproduction regardless of size, as well as the ability to adapt to the acoustic conditions of the listening environment.



Genelec products are made to last, with pride and care by their own production staff in Finland. Many of Genelec’s very first products are still in active use and they continue to maintain their strong commitment to provide service and spare parts for all products, even many years after their discontinuation.”