Warpaint talk essential gear, inspirational players and borrowing guitars from John Frusciante

Theresa, what can you tell us about your main Warpaint guitar?

Theresa Wayman: “It’s a ’66 Fender Mustang with Seymour Duncan pickups. Everything I played on the EP [Exquisite Corpse] was done using the Jaguar that Emily normally plays on stage.

“My own guitar, a Fender Musicmaster, that I’d always been playing before, got stolen. I actually bought the Mustang online because of the price point and the fact that it’s a decent guitar. I got really lucky and it’s just been great.

I use two distortions so I can have one that’s always on, that’s a bit more mellow, and then one that’s for harsher moments

“Mustangs can have issues, like they’re notorious for going out of tune a lot, although mine doesn’t do that and it’s been set up well. I love the small neck, the low action - it really works for me. I didn’t realise until I got it how much I love the feel of a Mustang.

“They’re really smooth and somewhat easy to play. They feel buttery, but they don’t necessarily sound buttery. I’ve had to get a little bit creative; the tone isn’t easy and it can be hard to get them to sustain. I have to be somewhat melodic as well, so using modulation has helped a lot for making the less distorted tones sound a bit nicer and rounder.”

What effects pedals do you like to use?

Theresa: “For modulation, I have a Catalinbread Adineko. I use it like a chorus, but with a bit more vibe. It’s got a ‘Viscosity’ control - you feel like you’re taking the sound and really pulling at it. I really love that pedal a lot.

“I use two distortions so I can have one that’s always on, that’s a bit more mellow, and then one that’s for harsher moments. Using reverb is important, too. I just don’t like pokey guitar; pokey, dry guitar is not my thing.

I’ve got a Tube Screamer and it’s the best thing ever that I’ve found. I keep it on the whole set

“I kind of mess with the amounts of the Adineko that I put on in different songs so that there’s variation during the show, but I like to keep it pretty simple. I like how our band stays pretty organic and simple - just plug in and play.”

Emily: “Sometimes with pedals it’s really hard to just dial in a subtle amount of overdrive and still feel like it gives you body. I’ve got a Tube Screamer and it’s the best thing ever that I’ve found. I keep it on the whole set. It thickens the guitar sound, but you can still hear it - tightens it up.”

Jenny, you’ve become synonymous with your Rickenbacker bass - do you also like to use any other guitars?

Jenny Lee Lindberg: “It’s a ’78 Rickenbacker 4001 and I mainly play that, but there’s definitely other basses that I play. When we record I like to change it up a little bit; it’s nice to explore. When we’re touring, it’s easier to just take one backup bass if I need it.

“On this run, I’ve taken a late-'50s Kay bass. It’s a hollowbody - it’s really nice. It has a different tone to the Rickenbacker. It has flatwound strings on it and it’s also very sub-y, which is why I brought it. I play it on a few songs on the new record [Heads Up].”