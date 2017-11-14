Wampler’s Paisley Deluxe is “the ultimate Brad Paisley pedal”

Wampler has unveiled its latest collaboration with country great Brad Paisley, the two-channel Paisley Deluxe pedal.

Pairing Wampler’s amp-like Paisley Drive and discontinued Underdog circuits in a single pedal, the Paisley Deluxe allows players to stack both sounds in any order, and promises to be “the ultimate Brad Paisley pedal”.

Each channel is footswitchable, and can be run as individual effects with their own input and output jacks, to integrate with pedal switcher-based rigs.

The Paisley Drive Deluxe is available now for £249/$259.97 - head over to Wampler for more info.