Wampler wants to help you to get your perfect tone faster with its Reflection reverb and EQuator EQ pedals

Easy-to-use ’verb and versatile equalizer now available

Wampler has announced the availability of its Reflection reverb and EQuator EQ pedals, both of which were first unveiled at NAMM.

The Reflection promises to be an easy-to-use reverb, with “expertly voiced” spring and plate voices, which can be tweaked via volume, pre-delay, tone and decay knobs.

Meanwhile, the EQuator is built around an active four-band EQ, with fixed bass and treble controls plus two semi-parametric mid controls and a healthy volume output, which results in what Wampler is dubbing “one of the most flexible EQ pedals out there”.

Anything that makes getting great tones easier is a good thing in our books. The Reflection and EQator are available now for $199 - head over to Wampler for more info.

