Walrus Audio unveils Monument Harmonic Tap Tremolo V2

Walrus Audio has announced the Monument Harmonic Tap Tremolo V2, an upgraded and downsized version of the original Monument, which was launched in 2017.

Aside from the smaller enclosure, changes include the ability to use the expression jack for setting external tempo or providing expression control over rate, depth, shape or tap multiplier; improved tremolo response across all rates; and top-mounted jacks.

Otherwise, the pedal is as per the original, with selectable harmonic or standard tremolo, five wave shapes and four tap divisions.

We dubbed the V1 “a practical pedal offering an excellent variety of sonic options with the bonus of plenty of expressive control”, so we have high hopes for this updated version.

The Monument V2 is available now - see Walrus Audio for more info.