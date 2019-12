The canny folk at Walrus Audio have announced a number of tweaks to the acclaimed Iron Horse Distortion, bringing it up to V2 specs.

Besides new artwork, the Iron Horse now offers a trio of updated controls: level now makes for easier unity gain; tone offers more treble; and distortion makes it easier to dial in lower-gain tones.

It’s always nice to see companies respond to player feedback. The Iron Horse V2 is available now for $199. Head over to Walrus Audio for the full lowdown.