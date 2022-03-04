Waldorf’s Iridium Keyboard is a “high-class synthesizer” with polyphonic aftertouch

Waldorf has introduced a keyboard version of its Iridium synth . What’s more, it comes with polyphonic aftertouch.

The Iridium Keyboard includes a 47-note Fatar TP/8SK keyboard, with the polyphonic aftertouch meaning that each note can respond to pressure individually when it’s applied after notes have been played. On a standard aftertouch keyboard, all notes respond in the same way.

The Iridium interface has also been given a makeover, and now offers a one-knob-per-function control panel. There are also six programmable Macro buttons.

Inspired by the PPG Wave synths of the past, the Iridium Keyboard features five different synthesis models for each of its three oscillators (wavetable, waveform, particle, resonator and kernels). There are also three stereo digital filters per voice, effects, six envelopes, six LFOs and more.

The mod matrix, meanwhile, offers 40 independent modulation assignments, each with individual settings for source, amount and destination. There’s support for MPE data, too.

Connectivity options include two audio inputs for processing external signals, CV inputs, gate and trigger in, clock I/O, USB and DIN MIDI, a USB host port, control and sustain pedal inputs, a headphone output with dedicated volume control and two audio outputs.

Iridium Keyboard is available via Waldorf dealers and costs €2,989. Find out more on the Waldorf website.