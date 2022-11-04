Vox unveils new new finishes for its Mark III Mini guitars

We might have a contender for the coolest looking electric travel guitars around with these new Vox Mini III finishes. They even have two pickups!

Wamon Red (featuring Japanese Wa-Fu art), Paisley Black Silver, Black and Solid Black offer a very stylish selection. All with an 18.7" scale-length. Yep, they're mini!

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vox ) (Image credit: Vox ) (Image credit: Vox )

The body wood is Terentang, fingerboard is purple heart on a maple neck with 16 medium jumbo frets. The Mini III also features a pair of Vox single coil pickups.

The new finishes are available in early 2023 for £219 each.

Check out the current range of available Loud Red, Aqua Green and Marble finishes at Vox (opens in new tab).