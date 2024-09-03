"Make your own high-quality models and load them straight into your session": This free plugin brings AI voice modelling to your DAW

High-quality AI singing voices in your DAW with Voice-Swap's new free plugin - YouTube Watch On

Last year, we reported on the launch of Voice-Swap, an AI-powered, browser-based platform headed up by DJ Fresh that enables fans to legally model artist's voices and artists' to monetize their own vocal models.

Unlike many other voice modelling tools, Voice-Swap exclusively makes use of AI voice models that have been authorized by the artists that the voices belong to. After signing up and allowing their voices to be used, each artist receives a 50% share of the revenue generated by their voice model through the Voice-Swap platform.

This week, Voice-Swap announced the launch of a free VST plugin that enables musicians and producers to access their voice modelling platform from their DAW. Record a vocal in your DAW, load up the Voice-Swap plugin, choose from their list of vocal models, you'll be able to apply the timbre of another artist's voice to your own.

Though the plugin is free, using Voice-Swap's voice models will require the use of paid credits. If you want to commercially release any music made with an artist's vocal model, you'll need to request a license through Voice-Swap.

While Voice-Swap's roster of artists includes famed house vocalist Robert Owens, Ayah Marar, Angie Brown, Ruth Royall and Farley 'Jackmaster' Funk, you're also able to create custom voice models out of your own voice via Voice-Swap's website that can be accessed from within the plugin.

Voice-Swap suggests that this can be used to facilitate remote collaborations or allow producers to create authentic-sounding demos without having to pay for studio time.

Find out more or download the plugin on Voice-Swap's website.

