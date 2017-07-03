Vintage launches VSA500 semi-acoustic guitar

Vintage has announced the latest guitar to join its Reissued Series, the VSA500.

The familiar semi-acoustic outline features a slim-waisted maple body with mahogany neck, while an offset heel design and staggered cutaways make for improved upper-fret access.

Two Wilkinson WVC Alnico V humbuckers are onboard, as well as a Graph Tech NuBone nut and Wilkinson tune-o-matic bridge and tailpiece.

The VSA500 is available now in Cherry Red, Honey Burst and Sunburst finishes for £349. Head over to JHS for more info.