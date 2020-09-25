Video: Susan Santos breaks down her blues licks for you to learn

The Virtual Guitar Show: Guitarist / singer Susan Santos's playing has taken her from Madrid to the USA, Mexico and beyond with a fiery mix of Americana and blues influences.

Here she breaks down her approach with fingerstyle picking, drawing on her back catalogue including Dusty Road from 2016 album Skin & Bones.

The southpaw player won Best Musician Performance in the 2018 European Blues Awards and has gone from strength to strength since, releasing fifth album No U Turn late the same year.

Her latest single is Somebody To Love, taken from forthcoming EP The LA Sessions. Recorded late in 2019, it showcases four songs Santos wrote in LA and then recorded with Fabrizio Grossi at Sound of Pisces Music in North Hollywood.

For more info on Susan Santos and to preorder the LA Sessions, visit susansantos.info