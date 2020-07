We're big fans of Victory's V4 preamp pedals, but its new Duchess takes that idea further – its a power amp too. A fully-fledged head in pedal form.

We first heard it at NAMM when Victory artist and our 2019 blues poll winner Chris Buck gave us a quick tour of its features.

Guitarist magazine has reviewed it in its latest issue on sale here, and its demoed here for them by Richard Barrett.