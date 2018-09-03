Victory unveils all-valve V4 Series Pedal Preamps

One of our highlights from this year’s NAMM was Victory’s V4 Series Pedal Preamps, and now the floor-based distillation of three of the company’s best-selling amps - The Countess, The Sheriff and The Kraken - have been officially released.

The two-channel pedal preamps feature four valves running at full plate voltage, and are designed to bypass existing amps’ preamp sections and go straight to the power section via the effects return or power amp in.

Cunningly, the pedals employ an ‘Amp Through Mode’, which allows your signal to hit the amp as normal; when the pedal is turned on, the amp’s preamp is bypassed and the pedal provides an entirely different all-valve front-end.

If you don’t have an effects loop, you may be able to integrate the pedals utilising “extreme settings of EQ”, according to Victory.

The three V4 models are based on their namesake amplifiers: The Countess (distinct clean and dirty channels); The Sheriff (classic rock and modded 'plexi' tones) and The Kraken (heavy rock, extended range and progressive styles).

Each pedal is available for £349, including a 12V power supply providing 800mA. Head over to Victory Amps for more info.