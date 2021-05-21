Vic Firth launches Stories Behind The Sleeves artist video series

Vic Firth has announced that it is launching a new six-part video series which promises to deliver “unprecedented access to some of the greatest drummers and educators in the world”.

Titled, Vic Firth: Stories Behind The Sleeves, the series will be broadcast monthly starting on 26 May, and will feature six, one-hour episodes. Each episode will focus on a different Vic Firth artist talking in-depth about the choice and design of their Vic Firth sticks as well as their stick bag ‘must haves’.

In addition to this, the episodes will feature a masterclass with each artist breaking down the principles of their playing, full band performances and a viewer-submitted Q & A session.

“This last year we’ve all deeply missed live music,” says Vic Firth Global Brand Manager Mike Weber, “and as drummers we’ve especially missed live drum masterclasses and clinics. There’s just a special energy in getting to be up close and interacting with incredible artists, asking questions, watching them perform, and learning invaluable lessons from masters of the craft.

“Our whole goal with this new series was to do our best to recreate that masterclass experience, and be able to share it with people all over the world. We could not be more proud to have this exciting line up of Vic Firth artists share their talent and wisdom with the drumming community!”

Stories Behind The Sleeves will be hosted on Vic Firth’s YouTube channel, with each episode starting at 3pm EST time (that’s 8pm UK time), and is scheduled as follows:

(Image credit: Vic Firth/Zildjian)