Guitar Showcase 2022 is coming! 24/25 September launch confirmed

By published

The best players and great gear await you

Guitar Showcase 2022
(Image credit: Future)

September 2022 sees the launch of a massive celebration of all things six-stringed, with the hottest gear and the biggest and best players joining a two-day Axe-athon.

Guitarmaggedon

Featuring exclusive exhibits from the world's biggest and best guitar brands, lessons for players of all levels, practical gear tips and, of course, insight from the biggest stars in guitar, The Guitar Showcase 2022 will be two days of guitarmageddon.

We'll have something for everyone, from top artist Q&As, masterclasses and live sessions, to exclusive gear reveals, demos and clinics from top makers and master builders, so keep your eyes peeled for more big announcements in the coming weeks, as we build up to the guitar event of the year.

Stay tuned for some exciting announcements ahead of the big day, and save those dates!

