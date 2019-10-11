UVI’s Falcon soft synth plugin spreads its wings and lands at version 2

UVI’s Falcon was already a pretty chunky hybrid synth plugin , but its capabilities have now been significantly expanded thanks to a version 2 update. Combining synthesis and sampling oscillators, effects, modulation and MIDI processors, we’re told that it now offers “infinite possibilities”.

One criticism of the original Falcon was that it didn’t have an additive oscillator, this is now present and correct. What’s more, there’s now FM support in the wavetable oscillator and improved IRCAM Stretch, FM and Pluck oscillators (16 oscillators are included in total).

There are also new and improved modulation sources. The parametric LFO makes its debut, while the multi-envelope modulator now supports MIDI and audio sample drag-n-drop. There are more effects than before, too - you’ve now got 90 to work with - and new MIDI processors give you additional creative potential.

Finally, there are new sounds and wavetables, while an enhanced workflow promises to improve the user experience.