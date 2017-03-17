UVI’s BeatHawk 2 update adds power and flexibility to the mobile music production app

When the first version of UVI’s pad-based BeatHawk was launched a couple of years ago, we liked its fast and fun approach to music production. Version 2 retains the MPC-style workflow, but adds a few features that could make the app rather more than just a simple scratchpad.

For a start, there’s now a piano roll for editing MIDI note and CC data, and BeatHawk can now operate as an AU V3 plugin. There’s support for Ableton Link, and you can also export in Ableton Live project format.

Parameters can now be automated with MIDI Learn, while audio can be pasted directly to pads with AudioCopy. A number of other tweaks have been made, too, and it’s also worth noting that BeatHawk now works on the iPhone (version 5 or later) as well as the iPad.

We’re keen to investigate further; if you own the original BeatHawk you can update for free, while new customers can buy the app on the Apple App Store. It’s currently available for the introductory price of £6.99/$6.99 - this will rise to £9.99/$9.99 after 10 April.

Check out the super-slick demo video from Andrew ‘MIDI unicorn’ Huang above.