Use any USB cable to power your pedalboard with Mission Engineering’s 529 pedal power supply

It’s taken a long time for effects pedalboard power supplies to catch up, but finally, you can power your pedalboard via USB, courtesy of Mission Engineering’s new 529 USB power converter.

The supply promises to function from any USB power cable, as well as a portable USB battery pack, laptop or a car’s USB charging port. Mission sells its own USB battery pack, designed to fit under a Pedaltrain Nano and offering over eight hours of use.

Four isolated 150mA 9V outputs are onboard the 529, as well as a high-current 500mA 9V offerings. For smaller ’boards, or setups with only one or two high-current devices, it could prove a convenient solution indeed.

The Mission 529 is available from November for $149-$199 (approx £139/€170). Head over to Mission Engineering for more info.