NASA has released the sounds of space and as you can hear in the video above, some of them are downright spooky.

The sounds are radio signals captured by various instruments converted into sound waves and have been uploaded to NASA’s Soundcloud channel, which you can check out here:

Kepler: Star KIC7671081B is a particular favourite of ours and the Kepler telescope has form in the synthesizer arena as it has helped provide the source material for the Synthesis Technology E352 module.