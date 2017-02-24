Traveler Guitar unveils the full-scale Travelcaster

A deep cutaway is one thing, but slicing away most of a guitar's body for ease of travel is a far braver endeavour, and that's exactly what Traveler Guitar has done to put together the Travelcaster.

Weighing just 2.4kg/5.2lbs - compared with a full-sized S-type's 3.5kg/7.7lbs - yet boasting a full 25.5” scale length, the Travelcaster is designed to be as portable as possible while retaining traditional playability.

As you'd expect, it includes a trio of single-coil pickups, a five-way selector and two-point fulcrum vibrato, while steel saddles and a bone nut promise increased sustain. And don't worry: the jack socket is around the back.

The guitar's diminutive body - available in Surf Green or Gloss Black - is crafted from poplar, and the 22-fret rosewood fingerboard is bonded to a maple neck.

Travel Guitar's Travelcaster is available from 1 April, and assuming it isn't an early April Fool, it will cost £365.30/$299.99, with a deluxe gigbag included. Head over to Traveler Guitar for more info.