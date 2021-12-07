808 Mafia’s Swede and G-Sonique release the Trap Bass VST synth plugin, promising kick and bass sounds that will “break your windows”

As part of production team 808 Mafia, Swede has helped to create records for the likes of Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled, and now he’s collaborated with G-Sonique on a new kick and bass plugin known as Trap Bass.

Designed as a complete solution for creating heavy trap/hip-hop kicks and basslines - no other processors are said to be required - Trap Bass combines analogue-style filters and oscillators with vintage-style exponential envelopes based on those from real hardware drum boxes.

To be more specific, you get 20 kick oscillators, eight filters, oscillator waveshaping, analogue-style distortion circuits, parametric saturation and more.

G-Sonique hopes that Trap Bass will save you from having to spend hours fine-tuning your kicks, and give you bass sounds that will “break your windows”.

Trap Bass runs as a Windows VST plugin and is available now priced at €100, though the first 100 customers can have it for the intro price of €25. There’s also a demo to download.