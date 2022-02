Mateus Asato has followed up his recent Beatles and Tears For Fears instrumental covers with another gem; this time it's Toto's AOR classic Africa that's getting the fingerstyle treatment. This time on a stunning Gretsch White Falcon.

Asato's masterful voicings prove will give students a lot to unpick here. And if that's whet your appetite you can check out his recent original piece The Cure below.