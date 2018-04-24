Welcome to the Total Guitar podcast, a monthly show dedicated to the latest news, gear and goings-on in the world of guitars.

Episode Two: The Difficult Second Podcast

We talk to Lamb Of God’s Willie Adler, Deep Purple’s Steve Morse, plus Milk Teeth and Fangclub.

We take you through the latest guitar news, what you can learn in issue 305 of the magazine, and check out demos of the two most exciting new amps from NAMM: the PRS Mark Tremonti MT 15 and Marshall Origin 20.

Episode One: Nile Rodgers' Beret

In episode one, we discuss the PRS John Mayer Silver Sky, the future of Gibson, Nile Rodgers' beret, plus there are interviews with A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel and Brian Fallon - as well as what's inside issue 304 of Total Guitar magazine.

