Tosin Abasi, Misha Mansoor and Polyphia's Tim Henson talk guitar and the merits of Metallica's St Anger with Rick Beato

Rich Beato's YouTube channel is always a must-watch but a guitar summit is something a bit different from him and it just happens to be with a trio of his friends who are stars of progressive electric guitar. Or as Beato terms them, "The leaders of the modern guitar movement". And Animals Of Leaders' Tosin Abasi, Polyphia's Tim Henson and Periphery's Misha Mansoor have some interesting takes to offer in the 40-minute pow wow.

It starts with German driving habits (Misha and Tosin are supercar enthusiasts) but quickly gets back to gear. And as Mansoor and Abasi both have stakes with their own companies, they've got some insightful perspectives. And there's much, much more; generation gaps, home recording, music theory, developing your own style, learning techniques, feel vs perfection and some contrasting perspectives on Metallica's St Anger… it's a great watch.