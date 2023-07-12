See Tony Iommi become an honoury 'Vampire' as he joins Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper to perform Black Sabbath's Paranoid in Birmingham

The supergroup Hollywood Vampires were joined by Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi in his home city of Birmingham on 11 July to perform the classic Paranoid.

Iommi, 75, and his 'Old Boy' Jaydee guitar joined members Joe Perry, Tommy Henriksen, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp for their second encore at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Writing about the night, Cooper posted on Instagram: The Hollywood Vampires were visited by Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi tonight in Birmingham, who joined us for Paranoid at the end of our set. What a night! You're a true Vampire now Tony!"

The band has been joined on July 9 at London's 02 to play a tribute to Jeff Beck with Ronnie Wood and Imelda May on a cover on Train Kept A-Rollin'