Tone2’s Warlock VST synth plugin promises both sonic sorcery and simplicity

Tone2’s Warlock is a new VST synth that’s designed to marry powerful features to a reduced user interface, thus creating an instrument that’s suitable for both beginners and experts.

This certainly looks like a synth that’s been designed to offer pretty instant gratification: you get 2,140 pro-designed factory presets, and we’re promised “true high-end sound quality”. The streamlined UI is said to enable a fast and efficient workflow, and you also have the option of hitting the Random button to generate a completely new patch.

There are two oscillators, each of which can choose from 84 types and 14,000 waveforms. The filter section, meanwhile, offers you 38 different types, and there are two modular effect slots that can access 18 different types. Modulation comes courtesy of an LFO and three envelopes, and there are flexible routing options.