More

Tighten up your bottom end with Brainworx’s free bx_subfilter plugin

By ()

Do the job with four knobs

If your low frequencies are sounding muddy and you want an easy (and free) way of adding some clarity, Brainworx thinks it has the solution in the form of the bx_subfilter plugin.

This borrows the filter section from the company’s bx_subsynth, and promises to let you tighten up your bottom end using just four knobs. It’s suggested that you can use bx_subfilter on basslines and kick drums as an alternative to more complicated EQ plugins.

Read more: Brainworx bx_masterdesk

Brainworx bx_subfilter can be downloaded for free by anyone who has a Plugin Alliance account. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. 

Brainworx bx_subfilter features 

  • Tight Punch knob implements a resonant high-pass filter that’s especially formulated for cutting problem frequencies in bass-heavy tracks
  • Resonance selector applies three peak settings to the filter - Low, High and Extreme - for accentuating punch while taming low-end rumble
  • Low End control applies a post-Tight Punch fixed bandpass filter, to achieve that perfect frequency balance
  • Input/output gain controls for level matching and preventing clipping
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info