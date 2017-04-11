Tighten up your bottom end with Brainworx’s free bx_subfilter plugin

If your low frequencies are sounding muddy and you want an easy (and free) way of adding some clarity, Brainworx thinks it has the solution in the form of the bx_subfilter plugin.

This borrows the filter section from the company’s bx_subsynth, and promises to let you tighten up your bottom end using just four knobs. It’s suggested that you can use bx_subfilter on basslines and kick drums as an alternative to more complicated EQ plugins.

Brainworx bx_subfilter can be downloaded for free by anyone who has a Plugin Alliance account. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Brainworx bx_subfilter features