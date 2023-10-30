Tiesto’s reimagining of Tears For Fears’ Everybody Wants to Rule the World is everything you thought it would be

We love Tiesto, and we love Tears For Fears even more. Imagine our joy, then, when we learned that Tiesto had apparently "teamed up" with Tears For Fears for a new outing of their seminal track Everybody Wants to Rule the World.

We say ‘apparently’ as we're not sure how involved the '80s icons are in this reworking, and the remix of the 1985 UK and US hit – called Rule the World (Everybody) – was originally crafted by producer Gudfella and the duo of Niiko X Swae. Tiesto heard it on Soundcloud and came on board, “turning the seminal synth-pop anthem into a break-neck banger”.

Tiesto, of course, is massive, having shifted some 36 million albums and had no less than 11 billion streams worldwide. And he’s a bit of a Tears For Fears fan, too.

“The original track is one of my favourites,” he says, “so when I heard the new dance take on the song, I knew I wanted to collaborate on it with the other artists for a version that was special for my own live performances. The track goes crazy, live... I’m so happy it’s officially out for fans!”

Gudfella, Niiko, Tiësto, Swae (Image credit: @justinlitch)

The other artists in question are the aforementioned Gudfella and Niiko X Swae. Gudfella is San Diego-based Kyle Domingo, who has remixed tracks such as Angrybaby's Hold You and Thulani & Tinashe's Delilah. LA-based duo Niiko X Swae, meanwhile, are remixers and producers and recently teamed up with Nicky Romero for the streaming hit Easy.

Rule the World (Everybody) has been described as a "sonic eruption of dizzying synths" and you can watch it going crazy live below.