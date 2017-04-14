Thunder bassist Chris Childs talks pushing the boundaries with new album Rip It Up

Ace Brit-rockers Thunder return with an excellent new album, loaded with bass goodness from Chris Childs...

Following up 2015’s highly acclaimed Wonder Days album was always going to be a challenging task, but with 2017’s Rip It Up primed and ready for unveiling, it sounds like the chaps from Thunder have cracked it. But as we found out when we caught up with their suave bass lord, Mr Chris Childs, the album went down smooth and by the numbers.

The brief to everyone for this album was to stretch ourselves a bit

“Apart from the actual time involved, it was very much like we released Wonder Days and went straight back into the studio the next day and carried on writing and recording,” he explains. “Luke [Morley, guitar] started writing songs as soon as Wonder Days was finished and we went back to Rockfield Studios with the same engineer and gear.”

He continues: “I’m very proud of it: it’s enough of a departure from Wonder Days but it maintains what made that album so good. The brief to everyone for this album was to stretch ourselves a bit: that was an internal brief among ourselves, to push the boundaries, which, as it turns out, is totally in keeping with the artwork too. You look at something from the outside and it appears to be one thing, but look slightly deeper and it’s something completely different from what you were expecting.”

As Childs has been with the band for 20 years, he, Morley, singer Danny Bowes, guitarist/ keyboardist Ben Matthews and drummer Harry James have a way of working together that keeps all parties happy.

“Luke’s demos come to us completely fully formed, and then it’s my job to play the bass-lines. On some of the songs, because he approaches them from a guitarist’s point of view, some of the lines are really hard to play.

“I’ll try a couple of things, and if it works, it stays - but if it doesn’t, then his idea stays. He’s a flexible producer: we’ve made so many records together over the last 20 years that it now works very quickly. Harry and I have always played well together, it’s like putting on an old pair of slippers!”