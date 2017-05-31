Thought Korg Gadget for Mac was too pricey? Well, now there’s a free version

Korg has announced that it will be releasing a free version of Gadget for Mac, the launch of which coincides with an update to the full version.

Gadget for Mac was released back in March, with some commenters not entirely agreeing with Korg’s price point. The company has suggested that the software might be used as a second DAW, but at $199 (the ‘regular’ price is actually supposed to be $299) it might cost more than your first-choice production software.

Korg has now sort-of addressed this issue by releasing a free Mac version of Gadget. The new ‘lite edition’ has a cutdown feature set in comparison to its big brother, with five ‘carefully’ selected Gadgets (we’re not sure which yet) and some MIDI support being the highlights.

Moving on to the full version update, the big news is a new Gadget called Milpitas, which can produce sounds with a temporal tone modulation sound generator and also utilise the tones from iWavestation. You can now preview the sounds of Gadgets, too, which will please a few people we’re sure.

You can update to the latest version from inside the application by using the "Check for update..." option. If you want to try out Gadget for Mac, you can download direct from the Korg online store , and more information on the update can be found on the Korg website .

Gadget for Mac Version 1.1.0 new features

Milpitas gadget added

Preview sound of gadgets added

Improved the display behavior when switching tracks

Improved the MIDI channel for Darwin by enabling Omni reception

Various other adjustments to improve stability and ease of use have been done

Gadget LE for Mac version 1.1.0 main features