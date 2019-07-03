This stunning Vox AC30 cutaway print documents the entire history of the iconic British guitar amp

(Image credit: Dorothy)

(Image credit: Dorothy)

We don’t often shout about home décor here at MusicRadar, but we’re willing to make an exception for something that manages to be both as comprehensive and aesthetically pleasing as this new Vox AC30 cutaway print.

Dorothy’s three-colour litho print showcases the history of the iconic British guitar amp, spanning its inception in 1959 - courtesy of Hank Marvin’s requests for a louder AC15 - right up to the modern day, spanning artists such as Queen, U2, The Smiths, Nirvana, Oasis, Blur, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters.

(Image credit: Dorothy)

40 famous moments are featured in the print, including The Beatles at the Apple building and Ed Sullivan Show, The Rolling Stones’ free festival at Hyde Park, Bob Dylan going electric at Newport Folk Festival, Johnny Cash performing at Folsom Prison and Jimi Hendrix at Monterey.

The Vox AC30 cutaway print is available now from Dorothy for $38/£30/€34 plus postage. There’s also a natty Minimoog print for synthier types...