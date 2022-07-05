This is your last chance to bag $100 off the killer Positive Grid Mini practice amp and Spark Control wireless footswitch

Positive Grid is well known for its amp modelling software and guitar amps , with an impressive catalogue of innovative products that make practicing and recording the guitar fun and easy. The Spark amp changed the face of practice amps with its intelligent features and unbeatable price, and it looks like they are at it again with the release of the Spark Mini desktop amp - and better yet, right now is your last chance to get $100 off the outstanding Positive Grid Mini and Spark Control wireless footswitch (opens in new tab).

Even though the original Positive Grid Spark isn't exactly massive, the new shrunken-down version is a considerable downsize, making it perfect for players on the move or as a desktop companion. Due to its more petite frame, the control layout of the Spark Mini has been simplified with only Preset, Guitar and Music knobs remaining on the physical amp. All the extra features found on the original - such as the much-loved Auto Chords function and Video Capture mode - are accessible via the accompanying mobile app.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark Mini + Spark Control: $388 , $288 (opens in new tab)

This is a deal you do not want to miss! For a very limited time, you can now pre-order the Spark Mini for the unbeatable price of $199, and if you add on the Spark Control wireless footswitch, you'll actually save $100! Just remember to apply the code CONTROL20 at the checkout.

Just like its big brother, the Spark Mini is powered by the award-winning Bias tone engine, meaning you'll never run out of sounds or inspiration again. Furthermore, this intelligent amp can be turned into the ultimate Bluetooth speaker, with dual 8° angled speakers, which produce a near-field stereo experience.

It's worth noting that if you fancy taking advantage of this 'last chance' offer, you'll want to be quick, as you only have until 10 July.

