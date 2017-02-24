This is what metal sounds like played on a sitar

Rob Scallon - the second biggest guitar personality in the world today and creator of the shovel guitar - has unleashed his latest video on the world... and it involves a 19-string classical sitar.

Yes, Rob has recorded a metal song with a sitar, and not in a Wherever I May Roam kind of way: the whole thing is played on the traditional Indian instrument, including a solo.

As you can see from the video above, the results are pretty tasty.

This isn't the first time Rob has played metal on an unconventional guitar, either; there also Harp Metal and even Theremin Metal. What's next? Our money's on Melodica Metal.