MusicRadar's best of 2018 : It’s sometimes easy to forget how far home recording technology has come over the past four decades, but if you need a quick reminder, here it is.

In this clip, broadcast on the BBC’s Tomorrow’s World programme in 1980, suave and besuited presenter Michael Rodd takes one of the original 4-track Tascam Portastudios for a spin, laying down a track that features an organ (complete with auto-accompaniment), guitar and vocals.

All we can say is: “Vibraphone!”