This guitarist’s hair caught on fire mid-gig - and he didn’t miss a note

If you think you’ve had some onstage nightmares, guitarist Bobby Jensen of rock tribute act Hairball is here to prove you wrong, as his hair set on fire mid-gig - yet he didn’t miss a note.

During a gig in Sioux City, Iowa, the band kicked off KISS classic Detroit Rock City while the pyros went off, lighting up Jensen’s do in the process.

As you can see from the footage above, his bandmate and road crew came to the rescue, quickly dousing the flames - not that it made any difference to Jensen’s performance.

I live an Evil Knievel kind of life, so if I'm on fire a little bit, I don't care

“I live an Evil Knievel kind of life, so if I'm on fire a little bit, I don't care; that's just part of the fun, he told UCR.

“I knew I was on fire right away, and that wasn't a wig, that's my hair. It was really nice and foofy before the show; now I have a much better Alice Cooper cut.”

Although it was the first time such an event had occurred, he added: “We always prepare for it. That's why you didn't see me freak out. I have 100 per cent faith in my guys that they'll get to me and put me out. So I just thought, 'I'll sing to everybody while I'm on fire.'”