These are the world’s first twist-proof guitar straps

Strap tangles are an every-play occurrence with guitar and bass players, but Sidewinder Guitar Straps reckons it’s solved the perennial problem with the world’s first twist-proof straps.

Key to the straps’ tangle-free performance is a swivel coupling that resists twisting, and automatically self-corrects when curled.

Sidewinder Straps are made from leather and durable textiles, according to the company and feature no metal to avoid damaging guitar finishes.

Width-wise, you’re looking at 2”, while the length is adjustable from 35” to 61”.

If you’d rather give your existing strap tangle-free performance, Sidewinder also offers a Strap Adaptor, which attaches to regular strap holes.

Sidewinder Guitar Straps are available from Sidewinder Straps, starting at $42, while a Strap Adaptor will set you back $25.