The world's first carbon-neutral battery: Martin Guitars expands its greener strategy with Better Battery Co partnership

Martin is following up its positive eco-friendly steps into using more recycled Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified woods in its builds – as we saw with the Shawn Mendes 000 Junior signature model – with a greener way to power its preamps.

It's partnered with Better Battery Co (BBCo) to install the world's first certified carbon-neutral alkaline battery in many of its electro-acoustic guitar preamps.

“We are proud to partner with Martin Guitar and inspired to affiliate with a remarkable company who operates their passion in alignment with their value of sustainability,” states Jaclyn Byles, Co-Founder of Better Battery Co. "The commitment of Better Battery Co. to sustainability is in direct alignment with that of Martin Guitars, which is ingrained that it is said to be in their DNA. By switching to Better Battery Co, in a wide range of the brand's electric acoustic guitars to power the preamps, Martin Guitar is demonstrating their ongoing commitment to a circular economy, while also reducing their carbon footprint and increasing their recycling efforts."

(Image credit: Miranda McDonald)

BBCo achieves its carbon neutral aim via Carbonfund.org and its batteries and their packaging are recyclable.

“Here at Martin, we take every possible opportunity to reduce, reuse, and recycle throughout our facilities and our product line,” said Thomas Ripsam, President and CEO of Martin Guitar. “We’re excited to work with Better Battery to help us further minimise our impact on the planet.”

Find out more about Martin's work in its 2023 sustainability report at Martin.com (opens in new tab) and head to betterbattery.co for more information about its products.