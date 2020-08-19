The Virtual Guitar Show is coming!

We're excited to announce the forthcoming Virtual Guitar Show, a massive guitar and bass blowout that will be hosted across MusicRadar.com, in association with Guitar World, Guitarist, Guitar Player, Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar, on 25/26 September.

Today, we can reveal just some of the big names signed up for the show, from funk phenom Cory Wong, through current Guns N' Roses star Richard Fortus (and past GN’R man Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal), to King Crimson maestro Jakko Jackszyk, we'll cover the gamut of guitar styles, with many more big names still to be announced.

Cory Wong (Image credit: Jason Koerner / Getty)

Guitarmageddon

Featuring exclusive exhibits from the world's biggest and best guitar brands, like Fender, Laney, Yamaha and Ibanez, workshops for players of all levels, practical gear tips and, of course, performances from the biggest stars in guitar, The Virtual Guitar Show will be completely free to all. Keep an eye out for a slew of special one-off money saving deals too!

Over two crammed days of guitarmageddon, we'll have something for everyone, from top artist Q&As, masterclasses and live sessions, to exclusive gear reveals, demos and clinics from top makers and master builders, so keep your eyes peeled for more big announcements in the coming weeks, as we build up to the guitar event of the year.