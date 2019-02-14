The Verv tape loop synth plugin from Puremagetik is sunbaked to perfection

Puremagketik has released Verv, a sunbaked tape loop synth plugin that models the Freeman String Symphonizer and ARP Solina.

As well emulating the string synths of yesteryear, Verv features a Bake setting which gives you a degraded tape effect with wow and flutter, clicks and pops. Just as if you’d left some recorded tape on a window sill, baking in the Californian sun for a few months.

It’s not just any old string synth emulation though as it includes a morphable saw to triangle oscillator, allowing you to add or subtract harmonics.

Verv can also act as a standalone bass synth with the dedicated Sub oscillator. The Sub osc is a fixed pulse wave, but with the aid of the Spread function can produce more lead-like sounds and everything in between.

The plugin is available for macOS 10.8 or Windows 10 x64 and AU/VST compatible. It’s currently priced at just $8 through the monthly Spark subscription model and available as soon as you sign up. After one month, it will be available to download separately for $20.

Verv features