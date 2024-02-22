The redcoats are coming: Vox launches "extremely limited" British amp invasion

Vox has announced an "extremely limited" special edition of its acclaimed AC Custom amps in 'classic vintage red'. Available on AC10C1, AC15C1 and AC30C2 models, the scarlet finish is set off nicely with black and gold diamond fret cloth, and a classic Vox rectangular badge.

The AC line should need no introduction, having been the weapon of choice for such luminaries as Queen’s Brian May and, yes, The Beatles, and other than the new livery, Vox has resisted the temptation to tinker with the winning formula that’s seen the range feted as some of the best tube-amps ever made.

So, specs-wise, the song remains the same. The AC10C1 is a 10-watt deal, with two EL84 and two 12AX7 tubes and 10" Celestion VX10 speaker, while the range tops out with the 30-watt AC30C2, with its pair of 12" 8-ohm Celestion G12M Greenback speakers.

Image 1 of 6 Vox AC30 (Image credit: Vox Amps) Vox AC30 top (Image credit: Vox Amps) Vox AC15 (Image credit: Vox Amps) Vox AC15 top (Image credit: Vox Amps) Vox Ac10 (Image credit: Vox Amps) Vox AC10 top (Image credit: Vox Amps)

The limited-edition Classic Vintage Red Vox AC10C1 (£599/approx $756), AC15C1 (£829/approx $1,046), and AC30C2 (£1,299/approx $1,640) amps are available from April 2024. For more info, head over to voxamps.co.uk.

