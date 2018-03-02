Under the microscope: George Harrison's Vox AC30

Taking a look around the amp, we can see the white panelled Top Boost mod cut into the rear panel.

“This is the Top Boost mod, which Vox did in the early 60s and they put it in the back. There’s been quite a few mods - even I made a few 20 years ago. It’s quite simple, it’s just an ECC 83 with a few resistors and a capacitor on a bit of angled metal and you just screw it into the back. Cut a hole and put it in the back, so it was easy to do. The original mod - properly engraved in the back on the white panel - has been done later; the original was four input and then they put the Top Boost in and it does sound really good.”

During the time the AC30 has been in Carl’s hands, it’s attracted some celebrity fans. “I actually lent it to Francis Rossi. We did a programme called Vox Pop, Brian May was on it and I got Francis involved. I took it to his studio because they did the filming round there and as soon as Francis heard it he said, ‘How much is it?’ I went, ‘It’s not for sale… you can borrow it’ and that was it. That was about five or six years ago. He liked it; it’s just got that sound.”

We’re curious as to how Carl’s interest in all things Vox began. “I’ve always loved AC30s,” he says, “playing through them myself with my band, playing with different bands over the years. I think the first time I ever tried an AC30 I was about 11 or 12. I lived in Bournemouth and my friend bought one, plugged in and I thought, ‘Bloody hell, this sounds amazing!’ So that was it and it went off from there, really.

“My first amplifier I built myself. I couldn’t afford a proper Vox and so I bought myself a kit amplifier from a small radio components type of shop in Crystal Palace, it was a 30 watt, metal clad amp called a Veritone 30 - a bit like a Linear Conchord - and then I just used that when I was a kid.”