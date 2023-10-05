The Positive Grid Spark amps are now giggable with a new 140-watt extension cab – but can other guitarists benefit from its potential too?

Spark 40, Go and Mini guitar amp owners can now theoretically gig with their amps thanks to Positive Grid's new 140-watt Spark Cab, but it's not just those players that can benefit from its potential.

In addition to a 3.5mm input for Spark there's stereo combo TRS and XLR inputs and balanced XLR outputs, making this 140-watt class D FRFR cab ideal for multi-effects pedals with amp and cab modelling, as well as compact amp pedals. And at the special $269 price the Spark Cab going to be introduced at, it's definitely worth consideration.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

At $269 it's under a lot of the powered FRFR cab competition, and the added features of a contour switch to focus on high and low-end frequencies, and a ground switch to help deal with hum, are certainly welcome.

There's even a USB- C and DC-out for powering your Spark, tablet or phone. Meaning Spark practice amp owners don't have to worry about being caught short of power onstage.

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

The cab features a 10-inch woofer and two high-frequency dome tweeters, making it an option for electric and electro-acoustic guitars.

Pre-orders for the US and Europe are open soon and in the meantime, you can find out more at positivegrid.com