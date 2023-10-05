The Positive Grid Spark amps are now giggable with a new 140-watt extension cab – but can other guitarists benefit from its potential too?

The new FRFR Spark Cab's introductory price could make it one of the best value options around

Positive Grid Spark Cab
(Image credit: Positive Grid )

Spark 40, Go and Mini guitar amp owners can now theoretically gig with their amps thanks to Positive Grid's new 140-watt Spark Cab, but it's not just those players that can benefit from its potential. 

In addition to a 3.5mm input for Spark there's stereo combo TRS and XLR inputs and balanced XLR outputs, making this 140-watt class D FRFR cab ideal for multi-effects pedals with amp and cab modelling, as well as compact amp pedals. And at the special $269 price the Spark Cab going to be introduced at, it's definitely worth consideration.

Positive Grid Spark Cab

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

At $269 it's under a lot of the powered FRFR cab competition, and the added features of a contour switch to focus on high and low-end frequencies, and a ground switch to help deal with hum, are certainly welcome. 

There's even a USB- C and DC-out for powering your Spark, tablet or phone. Meaning Spark practice amp owners don't have to worry about being caught short of power onstage. 

Positive Grid Spark Cab

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

The cab features a 10-inch woofer and two high-frequency dome tweeters, making it an option for electric and electro-acoustic guitars

Pre-orders for the US and Europe are open soon and in the meantime, you can find out more at positivegrid.com

