The playlist: Lee Malia (Bring Me The Horizon)

Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia takes a look back at to his musical roots, recommendations and regrets with us.

The first song I remember… Apache - The Shadows

“I remember my dad playing this on the guitar, and it was one of the only things he could play.”

The first song I covered… All The Small Things - Blink-182

“In my first ever band. It was the only song that we all knew. After that I was in a Metallica tribute band - my picking hand got a lot better thanks to that!”

The song I play when trying out new gear... Master Of Puppets - Metallica

“I still play that Master Of Puppets riff when testing a new amp, because I know exactly how it’s supposed to sound.”

The most challenging song of ours to play live… Pray For Plagues - Bring Me The Horizon

“One of the old ones. It’s all over the place! The picking is really weird. I don’t know why we wrote it like that.”

A song I tried to learn but just couldn’t nail… Reelin’ In The Years - Steely Dan

“It’s completely different to how I play - really out of the box.”

I wish I could erase… Count Your Blessings - Bring Me The Horizon

“I’d re-record the whole first album. I was 17 when we recorded it. We didn’t have a clue what we were doing, and the producer didn’t care. We just went in, did it and then got pissed.”

My favourite solo is… Still Got The Blues - Gary Moore

“This or Parisienne Walkways. The solos are so strong, and the songs as a whole are, too.”

To introduce someone to our band, I’d play them… House Of Wolves - Bring Me The Horizon

“It would depend if I wanted to show them the really heavy stuff , or a more melodic song. If it was a heavy song it would be House Of Wolves, or Oh No for our lighter side.”

The song I’m currently listening to… Spit Out The Bone - Metallica

“It’s the new Metallica album, I’m quite impressed. Sorry to keep going on about Metallica! I’m also listening to stuff like Bon Iver, American Football, who’ve just reformed and put a new CD out.”

The song I would like to be remembered for… Blessed With A Curse - Bring Me The Horizon

“It was the first song we wrote which made people realise that we’re not just about noise. There’s a lot of influences from Dave Gilmour and even Dire Straits in that song. I remember our producer saying, ‘Are you sure you want to record that song?’ in the studio and I said, ‘Definitely!’”

The song I would like to cover one day… Who Wants To Live Forever - Queen

“A Queen song would be cool. We used to play this all the time in the car when we were on tour.”

Bring Me The Horizon’s Live At The Royal Albert Hall is out now.