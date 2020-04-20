The Ovation Custom Shop announces two new carbon fiber top acoustic models

Ovation's Custom Shop has unveiled two new acoustic additions to its prestige Adamas range; the the Adamas spalted maple electro acoustic U581T-SPM and the Adamas cutaway MD80-NWT.

The Adamas U581T-SPM features a slotted headstock and short scale neck joining the body at the twelfth fret. The fretboard width is a wider spec than normal for the company and designed to provide optimum space for fingerstyle players.

(Image credit: Ovation)

The U581T-SPM's features a mid depth Lyrachord body with graphite top constructed from unidirectional carbon fiber. The guitar has spalted maple epaulettes and the body has a curly maple binding.

The pin-less Ovation Keyhole Bridge has been developed to enhance sustain and clarity. The strings are anchored via a, patent pending, graphite plate under the bridge, inside the body.

The guitar is also fitted with active direct out for live performance.

The MD80-NWT cutaway electro is the second new addition to the Adamas range and features a hand-laid, deep contour, advance composite body with a striking offset teardrop sound-hole trimmed with American black walnut.

(Image credit: Ovation)

That unusual sound hole is positioned to allow 'maximum resonance, amazing tone and projection' from the 22-fret guitar's ultra-thin woven, carbon fiber top.

acoustic buying guide (Image credit: Future) 14 best acoustic guitars 2020

The MD80-NWT includes the Op Pro Studio preamp system – Ovation's top of the line model – to offer a high signal to noise ratio and highly efficient feedback reduction.

Both models included moulded cases. The Adamas U581T-SPM is priced at $4199.99 and the MD80-NWT is $3699.99.

To find out more about the new Adamas Guitars and the Ovation Custom Shop ovationguitars.com















