The oldest electric bass guitar in the world just sold for $23k

The Audiovox 736, built in 1936, is said to be the oldest electric bass guitar in the world, and just sold on eBay for $23,850.

Built by Paul Tutmarc in Seattle, Washington, the 736 was introduced 15 years before the Fender P-Bass, which brought the electric bass mass appeal when it launched in 1951.

The bass for sale is apparently one of only three Audiovox 736 models in the world, and was listed for auction by Tutmarc’s grandson.

There are very few specs available, other than the body wood, which appears to be black walnut, and the bass features all original, working components.