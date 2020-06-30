More

The Neumann V402 might be 2020’s most desirable mic preamp

By

It’s coming this summer, although you might not be able to afford it

Best known for its microphones - the U47 is one of the most prized in history, for example - Neumann has now returned to preamp design with the dual-channel V402.

Teased last month and now revealed in a short teaser video, this will be available in the summer, apparently… and that’s about all we know.

We’re expecting high audio quality rather than whizz-bang features here - Neumann says that the 2U rackmount V402 will let you “discover the true voice of your microphones” - but that’s almost certainly what potential customers will be looking and listening for.

The price is unknown, but we’re guessing ‘high’. Keep an eye on the Neumann website for more.

