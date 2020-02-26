The Music Fingers put mobile beatmaking on tap

You know that annoying person at work who’s constantly drumming their fingers on their desk? Well, now they can do something tuneful with their tapping (possibly) thanks to the new Music Fingers.

Currently on Kickstarter, these ‘digital thimbles’ are worn on your fingertips and can be used to play any sound you like on any surface. Thanks to Bluetooth, they connect wirelessly to the Music Fingers app (iOS and Android), which contains instrument sounds and loops. Simply select the sounds you want to trigger and off you go.

The app also contains music for you to play along with - genres include hip-hop, trap, EDM house, pop and rock - and you can record your own samples if you prefer. Each Music Finger has two sensors so can trigger two sounds, and it looks like you can wear as many as you like (until you run out of fingers, that is).