The Lekholm DM48 MIDI controller gives harmonica players a piece of the synth pie

A small Swedish company, Lekholm Instruments, has developed a digital chromatic harmonica MIDI controller called the DM48.

Designed as 12 individual wind controllers in one unit, the DM48 aims to give harmonica players full control over any class compliant USB MIDI device.

The 12 pressure sensors can detect both positive and negative pressure allowing blow and draw actions. Bending is also achieved with greater pressure applied and the threshold can be adjusted within the settings along with sensitivity.

This is not the first time we have seen the harmonica as a MIDI controller with the Millioniser 2000 hitting the streets back in the early ‘80s.

DM48 specs

12 precision pressure sensors

Class compliant USB MIDI

Fully customisable tunings

Adjustable response parameters

Compact size

OLED display

Anodised aluminum mouthpiece

Adjustable breathing resistance