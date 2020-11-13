The Harley Benton Custom Line CLG-48CE acoustic offers great specs for the price

Harley Benton's acoustic guitar range continues to expand with the new Grand Auditorium electro Custom Line CLG-48CE Wide NT.

The last word in the name refers to the 48mm width nut that some players may appreciate for the extra room it gives them across the fretboard.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton are describing this 643 mm (25.3") scale length cutaway model as a great all-rounder with "great projection, crisp highs, defined lows". Well we can't argue with that.

There's a tried and true solid spruce top combined with a walnut back and sides. The mahogany neck has a pau ferro fingerboard.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

And we're pleased to see a Fishman Sonicore coupled with the company's Presys II preamp system here – something we had good experiences with in the Cort Little CJ when we reviewed it.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Hi-Gloss Natural finish Harley Benton CLG-48CE Wide NT is available now for £225 / €248 at thomann.de