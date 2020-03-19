The good and the bad news about Fender's new Heritage Series guitars

Fender's new Made In Japan Heritage electric guitar and bass series is a dream come true for anyone looking for period-correct classic Fender models at an affordable price. Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters and basses with '50s, '60s and '70s spec… with just one caveat; they're only available in Japan.

Still, a bit of virtual window-shopping doesn't hurt, right? The new historically accurate line was developed under the expert eye of Mark Kendrick, one of the Fender Custom Shop’s founding master builders and also the company’s current Director of Global Build Standards.

Fender states that the Heritage Series “delivers the true essence of Fender instruments with refined body and neck shapes, ideal pickup settings and colors – all referenced from the original US drawing archives and various vintage instruments.”

They all have nitrocellulose lacquer finishes so they'll age beautifully too.

Reading this is just making us even sadder we'll probably never get to buy one. Take a look below at these beauties anyway!

Made in Japan Heritage ‘60s Jazzmaster

The Jazzmaster include an ash or alder body with a nitrocellulose lacquer over urethane finish, mid ‘60s “C” maple neck and rosewood fingerboard.

Pickups are Premium Vintage-Style 60s Jazzmaster single coils, and there’s also a six-saddle vintage-style adjustable bridge with floating tremolo tailpiece, chrome die-cast tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Made in Japan Heritage ‘50s Stratocaster

The tonehounds will be lusting after this one in particular for the golden era spec. The features include ash body with a nitrocellulose lacquer over a urethane finish, a soft 'V' maple neck and maple fingerboard.

Pickups are a trio of Premium Vintage-Style 50s Strat single coils, and there’s also a six-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo, chrome die-cast tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Made in Japan Heritage ‘60s Stratocaster

The spec here includes an alder body with a nitrocellulose lacquer over urethane finish, a thick 'C'-shape maple neck profile and rosewood fingerboard.

The pickups are a trio of Premium Vintage-Style 60s Strat single coils, and there’s also a six-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo, chrome die-cast tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Made in Japan Heritage ‘70s Stratocaster

This Strat's spec includes an ash body with a gloss polyester finish, early ‘70s 'C'-shape maple neck and rosewood fingerboard.

The pickups are a trio of Premium Vintage-Style 70s Strat single coils, and there’s also a six-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo, Fender Vintage 'F' Stamped tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Made in Japan Heritage ‘50s Telecaster

The Heritage Series '50s Tele features include an ash body with a nitrocellulose lacquer over urethane finish, 1952 'U' maple neck and maple fingerboard.

Pickups are a pair of Premium Vintage-Style 50s Tele single coils, and there’s also a three-saddle vintage-style strings-through-body Tele bridge with brass barrel saddles, chrome die-cast tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Made in Japan Heritage ‘60s Telecaster Custom

The bound-bodied Japanese '60s reissue Tele Customs are always coveted on the second hand market so it's great to see this one here. Features include an alder body with a nitrocellulose lacquer over urethane finish, ‘60s 'C'-shape maple neck and rosewood fingerboard.

This Tele's pickups are a pair of Premium Vintage-Style 60s Tele single coils, and there’s also a three-saddle vintage style Tele bridge with threaded steel saddles, chrome die-cast tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Made in Japan Heritage ‘60s Telecaster Thinline

For a lighter weight and semi sound, the |Thinline is the way to go. Its spec includes include an ash body with a nitro over urethane finish, ‘60s 'C' maple neck and maple fingerboard.

The pickups here are a pair of Premium Vintage-Style 60s Tele single coils, and there’s also a three-saddle vintage style Tele bridge with slotted steel saddles, Fender Vintage “F” Stamped tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Made in Japan Heritage ‘50s Precision Bass

Another golden era guitar reborn, the '50s P Bass has an alder body with a nitrocellulose lacquer over urethane finish, thick 'C' maple neck and maple fingerboard.

The pickup is a Premium Vintage-Style 50s Single-Coil P Bass, and there’s also a four-saddle vintage style bridge with threaded steel saddles, pure vintage reverse open-gear tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Made in Japan Heritage ‘60s Precision Bass

Features here include an alder body with a nitrocellulose lacquer over urethane finish, 1963 'C' maple neck and rosewood fingerboard.

The pickup is a Premium Vintage-Style 60s Single-Coil P Bass, and there’s also a four-saddle vintage style bridge with threaded steel saddles, pure vintage reverse open-gear tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Made in Japan Heritage ‘60s Jazz Bass

The '60s Jazz Bass has an alder body with a nitrocellulose lacquer over urethane finish, ‘60s 'C' maple neck and rosewood fingerboard.

Pickups are a pair of Premium Vintage-Style 60s Jazz Bass single coils, and there’s also a four-saddle vintage style bridge with threaded steel saddles, pure vintage reverse open-gear tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

Made in Japan Heritage ‘70s Jazz Bass

And finally, the '70s Jazz Bass features an ash body with a gloss polyester finish, 1975 'U' maple neck and maple fingerboard. Pickups are a pair of Premium Vintage-Style 70s Jazz Bass single coils, and there’s also a four-saddle vintage style bridge, pure vintage ‘70s with Fender Logo tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

All these Made In Japan Heritage models are being listed for 160,000 JPY, or approximately £1,253 / $1,460.

For more information on the company's other ranges, head to Fender.com.